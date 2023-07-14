A crowning friendship at this year's Eyemouth Herring Queen festival

Keely Jo Virtue, left, and Sophie Crowe, dressed up for a festival event when they were a bit younger!

Keely Jo, who was the Herring Queen last year, will pass on the title to 14-year-old Sophie, who has been her friend for as long as they both can remember, with the duo even entering the town’s fancy dress together over the years.

Festival spokesperson Wendy Lough said: “This year, we have a new first in our 79-year history.

"Every Eyemouth Herring Queen is unique and special, but this year, the 2023 Lady In Waiting, Kirsten Walker, is mum to our 2022 Herring Queen Keely Jo, and the 2022 Lady In Waiting, Sharon Crowe is mum to this year’s Herring Queen Sophie.

Youngsters Keely Jo Virtue and Sophie Crowe get ready for a fancy dress.

“Both Ladies in Waiting have been great friends for all their lives, as their mothers were before them.

“And Sophie’s gran, Margaret Blaikie, was Herring Queen in 1980.

“So that’s three generations of young women who have grown up with the traditions of the festival and chosen to share them together."

The role of the Lady in Waiting is to take care of the girls in the court, making sure they get to where they need to be on time, dressed appropriately and have everything they need for the events of the day. She will also escort the Queen to all her official functions throughout her reign.

Wendy added: “Who better to do this than your mum’s best friend, a lady you have grown up knowing all your life?”

This year sees a return to outside crowning for the first time since 2019 due to covid restrictions.

The committee are putting the final plans in place for this year’s festival and are delighted to be bringing the Music and Market Day back to full potential, offering free entry on the day. The whole week is filled with events, old and new, programmes are available in local shops with details of each one.

A new introduction this year is a QR code so that you can donate to the continuation of the festival, these are available in local shops and in the programme.