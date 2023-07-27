Who are your NHS heroes?

Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care, is urging people to vote for their health heroes.

Run by the Daily Record and in partnership with NHS Scotland and the Scottish Government, the awards celebrate the NHS staff, support workers, volunteers and specialist teams who go above and beyond to provide exceptional care and support to patients and their families.

Patients, their families, work colleagues and members of the public have the chance to help them get the recognition they rightly deserve by nominating across one of the 16 award categories by Sunday, August 13.

This year’s categories include: Allied Health Professional; Care for Mental Health; Doctor; Global Citizenship (for any individual or group or team who in addition to their Health or Social Care day job also volunteer in global health and social care work); Innovation; Integrated Care; Leader; Midwife; Nurse; Paramedic; People’s Choice; Support Worker; Top Team; Unsung Hero; Volunteers; and a Tackling Health Inequalities Award.

The People’s Choice category will take on a special significance at the 2023 awards as it marks the 75th anniversary of the NHS and celebrates individuals and teams who have responded so magnificently to the challenge of caring for people during the pandemic, while at the same time maintaining a range of essential services and continuing to provide essential care.

It’s an opportunity to celebrate someone who has made a special contribution, and the shortlist of nominees for this category will be open to the public vote in September.

To nominate, visit www.scottishhealthawards.com. Entries must be completed before the deadline (11.59pm on Sunday, August 13).

