Staff praised as inspectors say on St Ronan’s on

St Ronan's House residential home in Innerleithen.

Inspectors paid another visit to St Ronan’s care home in Innerleithen following their initial inspection in June 2022, and confirmed that improvements continue to be made.

Inspectors returned to St Ronan’s on January 24 to assess what action had been taken to meet the requirement and areas for improvement that remained outstanding following a previous follow-up visit in August.

Their latest report confirms that the requirement has now been met with the home maintaining adequate staffing levels that were ensuring meaningful activities were being provided for residents. Inspectors were also satisfied that there were sufficient numbers of staff to support residents’ preferences in relation to activities, health, welfare and safety, and that this had been consistent since the previous visit.

In addition, inspectors found evidence of good progress having been made for each of the areas for improvement, with two of the three being confirmed as now met. While some remedial work still requires to be undertaken in relation to support plans, an action plan is in place to address this.

The Adult Social Care senior management team will continue to work closely with the St Ronan’s staff team on their action plan as well as undertaking regular, ongoing monitoring to ensure that the outstanding improvement is achieved within the timescales.

Councillor David Parker, executive member for health and wellbeing, said: “Throughout the inspection process, inspectors have been clear that the St Ronan’s staff team demonstrate genuine warmth and caring attitudes when supporting residents and they are to be commended for their commitment and hard work.

