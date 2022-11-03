Chirnside Branch Surgery is to close.

A spokesperson for NHS Borders said that “after much consideration” NHS Board Executive Team had agreed with the GP partners at Merse Medical Practice in Duns that “in order to sustain the Merse as a viable practice, there is no longer any alternative other than to close Chirnside branch surgery at the end of March next year”.

The spokesperson added: “This is because of ongoing significant challenges in the recruitment and retention of staff within the practice which make it very difficult to provide cover across two surgeries.

“A letter has been sent to all patients registered with the practice advising them of this situation.

"A public meeting and a drop-in session has been arranged to give people the opportunity to ask questions and to advise how we plan to proceed with the branch surgery closure.

"This will include how we might find solutions to accessibility and transport issues.”

The spokesperson emphasised that patients will not be required to find a new GP and that all will be able to access services provided from the Duns surgery building.