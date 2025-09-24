Specsavers Galashiels team highlight importance of eye health this National Eye Health Week
As a locally owned and run store, Specsavers Galashiels is dedicated to supporting the health and wellbeing of people in the area. The high street retailer is keen to raise awareness about the importance of regular eye checks this National Eye Health Week.
With figures from the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) revealing that one in five people will experience sight loss in their lifetime*, Specsavers Galashiels is urging locals to prioritise their eye health.
Store director, Fiona Reid says: ‘Many people don't realise that sight loss can often be prevented or treated if a condition is caught early. Regular eye tests are essential for everyone, even if you think your vision is fine. Eye tests are not just about glasses, they can detect serious conditions like glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and even high blood pressure or risk of stroke.’
National Eye Health Week highlights how preventative care and early diagnosis are crucial in reducing unnecessary sight loss. According to RNIB, 250 people in the UK begin to lose their sight every day, and this number is expected to rise as the population ages*.
Eye health can also be affected by screen fatigue, especially as more people spend time on devices. Specsavers recommends following the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away to help reduce strain and preserve vision.
As a long-standing part of the Galashiels community, Specsavers is focused on highlighting that essential health services must be accessible and visible to everyone.