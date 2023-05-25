Space to Grow visit

The Lord High Commissioner speaks with staff and volunteers in the garden.

The Space to Grow project provides a safe space for patients, visitors and staff to spend time in the natural environment and engage in social therapeutic horticulture and other nature-based activities.

The Rt Hon Lord Hodge, the Lord High Commissioner for the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, accompanied by other representatives, was welcomed to the garden at the Borders General Hospital campus on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their Graces were given a tour of the garden, which was formerly an unused area of land, and spoke with many of the members of staff and volunteers whose dedication has made the garden the success it is today.

The visit was concluded with the Lord High Commissioner planting a tree.

Karen Hamilton, Chair at NHS Borders, said: “We were delighted to welcome Their Graces to the Space to Grow Garden on Monday. This project is something we are incredibly proud of, and its success is thanks to the hard work and dedication of our staff and volunteers, as well as the initial funding from the national lottery Awards for All, generous donations from the public and the Friends of the BGH.”