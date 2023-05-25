News you can trust since 1855
Space to Grow visit

Earlier this week, the Space to Grow Garden at Huntlyburn House was visited by a representative of King Charles III.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 25th May 2023, 11:42 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 11:42 BST
The Lord High Commissioner speaks with staff and volunteers in the garden.The Lord High Commissioner speaks with staff and volunteers in the garden.
The Space to Grow project provides a safe space for patients, visitors and staff to spend time in the natural environment and engage in social therapeutic horticulture and other nature-based activities.

The Rt Hon Lord Hodge, the Lord High Commissioner for the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, accompanied by other representatives, was welcomed to the garden at the Borders General Hospital campus on Monday.

Their Graces were given a tour of the garden, which was formerly an unused area of land, and spoke with many of the members of staff and volunteers whose dedication has made the garden the success it is today.

The visit was concluded with the Lord High Commissioner planting a tree.

Karen Hamilton, Chair at NHS Borders, said: “We were delighted to welcome Their Graces to the Space to Grow Garden on Monday. This project is something we are incredibly proud of, and its success is thanks to the hard work and dedication of our staff and volunteers, as well as the initial funding from the national lottery Awards for All, generous donations from the public and the Friends of the BGH.”

Jan Moffat, Project Lead for Space to Grow, said: “The Space to Grow Garden has been hugely beneficial to the wellbeing of our staff and patients, and we were really proud to have had this opportunity to showcase the fruits of our labour to our visitors, telling them about the positive and far-reaching impacts the project has had. A tremendous thank you is owed to everyone who has been a part of transforming this space and making it something worthy of being showcased to Their Graces.”

