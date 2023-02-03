Shingles jabs available for over 70s

Shingles can prove very painful.

To be eligible, you must have turned 70 years old by September 1, 2022.

Clinics will take place in community locations across the Borders, with alternative arrangements being made for patients who are housebound or who live in residential, care or nursing homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shingles can be a very painful nerve and skin condition and is more common among older people, but younger people can experience it.

Shingles is caused by a virus called varicella zoster, the same virus that causes chickenpox. When you recover from chickenpox most of this virus is destroyed, but some survives and lies inactive in your body’s nervous system. The virus can then become active again later in life, when your immune system has been weakened.

If you have not already received a shingles vaccination and meet the eligibility criteria, please call NHS Borders Vaccination Hub on 01896 809250 to make an appointment.

Dr Sohail Bhatti, Director of Public Health at NHS Borders, said: “Having the shingles vaccination is highly beneficial, as it can prevent you from getting shingles, or reduce the severity of your symptoms if you do get it.