Service of thanks on anniversary of pioneering health facility’s opening

The Margaret Kerr Unit.

Three days of events are being staged to celebrate the official opening of the Margaret Kerr Unit (MKU) at Borders General Hospital.

The purpose-built specialist palliative care unit was opened in 2013 and is named after the West Linton nurse whose legacy kick-started the fundraising that brought the project to life.

The rest of the unit’s funding came from a variety of sources, including more than £1m from a public appeal – meaning the Margaret Kerr Unit has always had a special place in the hearts of many people in the Borders community.

Since opening its doors, MKU has supported hundreds of patients and their families in dealing with the challenges of cancer and other progressive conditions.

To honour its tenth anniversary, the following events will be held:

A service of thanksgiving and remembrance – 16 May, 11:30am, in the Tryst, Borders General Hospital. This event is open to all and is an opportunity for people to come together and remember their loved ones.

Two separate lasting impressions tile and memory pebble workshops – 17 and 18 May, 2-4pm, Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital. Booking in advance is required and can be done by contacting Lindi on 01896 827914 or Laura on 01896 826888.

Hilary Douglas, charge nurse at the Margaret Kerr Unit, said: “The Margaret Kerr Unit has impacted the lives of so many people in the local community over the years and we hope that people will join us in celebrating its tenth anniversary.

“We know how positively many people in the Borders feel about the care that their family members and friends have received from MKU staff, and we want to give people an opportunity to remember and celebrate the lives of those we have cared for here.”