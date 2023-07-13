News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Selkirk's Tao McCready celebrates as local endometriosis charity is launched

A Selkirk woman who beat the odds by giving birth, despite suffering from a severe form of endometriosis which affects fertility, has launched a new charity which aims to support others with the condition.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 13th Jul 2023, 09:13 BST- 2 min read
Tao McCready, who has launched a new charity in the South of Scotland to raise awareness of Endometriosis.Tao McCready, who has launched a new charity in the South of Scotland to raise awareness of Endometriosis.
Tao McCready, who has launched a new charity in the South of Scotland to raise awareness of Endometriosis.

Tao McCready and her husband David celebrated the birth of son Micah in 2021.

And Tao, who has fought for years to raise awareness of the condition, not just to the public, but also to health professionals, has founded Endo SoS (Endometriosis in the South of Scotland).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After being misdiagnosed for 17 years, during which time her doctor simply didn’t believe how much pain she was in, Tao was finally diagnosed with endometriosis in 2017, and began working to raise awareness of the condition, in which cells similar to the ones found in the lining of the womb are found elsewhere in the body, causing chronic pains, infertility, bowel and bladder problems.

Tao, who is 38, said: “In 2019, I set up a Facebook page to create a space that was inclusive to all, with information that was relevant to Scotland; that was factual and up to date and where people could find guidance and support, and to encourage them to advocate for themselves.

Most Popular

"For the past four years, we have built our name and now have more than 1,800 unique followers.”

And now, with the launch of the charity, Tao has been able to bring in several of the country's top specialists in the condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tao said: “Endo S.o.S. believes that everyone should have the right to fast, appropriate care, support, understanding and treatment.

"We do this by providing online webinars hosting professional experts, informal counselling, educating the suffers and others, by signposting them to the relevant information.

"We have two of the leading endometriosis specialists, Dr Lucy Whitaker and Dr Kirsty Munro, on our board of directors and they act as our medical advisors, along with another endo specialist, Professor Andrew Horne.

“The charity also works with The EXPPECT Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain multidisciplinary team at Edinburgh University, and we hope to generate some much-needed funding for endometriosis research.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To find out more on the condition, visit the charity’s website at www.endosos.org

Related topics:SelkirkEndometriosis