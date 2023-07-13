Selkirk's Tao McCready celebrates as local endometriosis charity is launched

Tao McCready, who has launched a new charity in the South of Scotland to raise awareness of Endometriosis.

Tao McCready and her husband David celebrated the birth of son Micah in 2021.

And Tao, who has fought for years to raise awareness of the condition, not just to the public, but also to health professionals, has founded Endo SoS (Endometriosis in the South of Scotland).

After being misdiagnosed for 17 years, during which time her doctor simply didn’t believe how much pain she was in, Tao was finally diagnosed with endometriosis in 2017, and began working to raise awareness of the condition, in which cells similar to the ones found in the lining of the womb are found elsewhere in the body, causing chronic pains, infertility, bowel and bladder problems.

Tao, who is 38, said: “In 2019, I set up a Facebook page to create a space that was inclusive to all, with information that was relevant to Scotland; that was factual and up to date and where people could find guidance and support, and to encourage them to advocate for themselves.

"For the past four years, we have built our name and now have more than 1,800 unique followers.”

And now, with the launch of the charity, Tao has been able to bring in several of the country's top specialists in the condition.

Tao said: “Endo S.o.S. believes that everyone should have the right to fast, appropriate care, support, understanding and treatment.

"We do this by providing online webinars hosting professional experts, informal counselling, educating the suffers and others, by signposting them to the relevant information.

"We have two of the leading endometriosis specialists, Dr Lucy Whitaker and Dr Kirsty Munro, on our board of directors and they act as our medical advisors, along with another endo specialist, Professor Andrew Horne.

“The charity also works with The EXPPECT Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain multidisciplinary team at Edinburgh University, and we hope to generate some much-needed funding for endometriosis research.”

