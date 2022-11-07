Scarlet fever on the rise in the Borders

Borderers are being asked to be aware of symptoms of Scarlet Fever.

NHS Borders Health Protection team are currently monitoring the situation, and anyone who thinks they may have it are urged to get in touch so that early treatment with antibiotics can be given.

Scarlet fever is a bacterial illness that mainly affects children under 10 (usually between two and eight years of age) however, people of any age can get the illness.

Initial symptoms usually include a sore throat, headache and a high temperature (38.3C/101F or above), flushed cheeks and a swollen tongue followed by a distinctive pink-red rash a day or two later.

It usually clears up after about a week, but if you think you or your child may have it, you are urged to contact your GP for a proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Due to the contagious nature of scarlet fever, if you or your child has the illness, you are asked to stay at home for at least 24 hours after starting treatment with antibiotics.

Scarlet fever usually follows a sore throat or a skin infection, such as impetigo, caused by particular strains of streptococcus bacteria.