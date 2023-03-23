News you can trust since 1855
Public meeting of NHS Borders board

Members of the public are invited to join the next NHS Borders Public Board meeting, on Thursday, March 30, from 9am to noon at the Volunteer Hall in Galashiels, a change from the original venue in Jedburgh.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:14 GMT- 1 min read
The Volunteer Hall, Galashiels.
Members of the public are invited to join the next NHS Borders Public Board meeting on Thursday, March 30.

The meeting will be held from 9am to noon at the Volunteer Hall in Galashiels.

The Board is committed to building on the strong links it has with patients, staff, local communities, disadvantaged groups and other stakeholders.

This month’s meeting is the first board meeting in 2023 to take place in the local community and other board meetings will be held in locations such as Peebles and Kelso later this year. Further details about these meetings will be available in due course.

The Board meets every two months and members of the public and other interested parties should contact Iris Bishop, Board Secretary, via [email protected] if they require further information.

