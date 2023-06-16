News you can trust since 1855
Public invited to NHS Borders Board meeting in Peebles

Members of the public are invited to join the next NHS Borders Public Board meeting on Thursday, June 29 at Peebles town hall from 10am-noon.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 16th Jun 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 13:47 BST
Members of the public are invited to the next NHS Borders Public Board meeting on Thursday, June 29 in Peebles.

A health board spokesperson said: “The board is committed to building on the strong links it has with patients, staff, local communities, disadvantaged groups and other stakeholders. As part of this commitment, some of our board meetings this year are taking place in venues in the local community.

“Attending this month’s meeting in Peebles is a great opportunity to get involved and share your views with us in person, which can often have a real impact on the work we do and decisions we make. Topics being discussed this month include the child poverty report and action plan, the mainstreaming report and the involving people framework. The Mainstreaming Report ensures we promote inclusion and equality, while The Involving People Framework supports us in effectively engaging and involving our communities.”