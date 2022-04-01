Public invited to NHS board meeting
Members of the public have been invited to attend the next NHS Borders public board meeting, which will be livestreamed via Microsoft Teams from 9-11am on Thursday, April 7.
Chair of NHS Borders, Karen Hamilton, said: “We would urge the public to come along to our meetings so that they can hear first-hand about the work being carried out across our services and what we have planned for the future.
"The public’s needs and views are at the heart of the design and delivery of local health services, so it’s important they hear for themselves how these are being developed.”
The board meets every two months and members of the public and other interested parties should contact Iris Bishop, board secretary, via [email protected] for further information including the link needed to attend the meeting.