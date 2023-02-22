Peebles foodbank to become a GP surgery

The Trussell Trust's Peeblesshire Foodbank is looking for a new base.

The Trussell Trust currently occupies 1 Silverbirch at Cavalry Park in Peebles, from where it runs the Peeblesshire Foodbank.

The foodbank’s initial 18-month lease on the property has ended and Cademuir Property is in the process of acquiring the building, with the intention of relocating the Cademuir Clinic, currently based in short-term accommodation in Cherry Court, Peebles, on the site.

Discussions between the two parties are said to be “amicable” and Scottish Borders Council is in discussions with the foodbank over identifying an alternative base.

A report submitted with the application, from Peebles-based Ericht, the planning and property consultants, on behalf of Cademuir Property, says: “The proposal for the premises to accommodate an independent general practitioner’s consulting practice is considered to offer significant community benefits. A material consideration is that Peebles, and the Scottish Borders generally, are currently under-provisioned in all aspects of primary care.

“The demographics of the Borders demonstrate an ageing population with increasing long-term health needs. This proposed addition to the primary care workforce is something that should be welcomed and encouraged.

“1 Silverbirch Studio provides the correct setting for high class primary care with its dedicated car parking, ground floor layout, level access suitable for mobility impaired users and a large well-ventilated modern space.

“The setting also benefits from being in close proximity to a wealth of other health care providers who have chosen to relocate in Cavalry Park, including four physiotherapist practices, chiropractors, podiatrists, sport massage, psychology services and dental practices.