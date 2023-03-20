News you can trust since 1855
Nursing recruitment drive is launched

NHS Borders is staging a nurse recruitment open day on Monday, April 3, from 8am to 2pm, at the Education Centre, Borders General Hospital Campus, Melrose.

By Paul Kelly
Published 20th Mar 2023
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 14:39 GMT
Sarah Horan, NHS Borders.
Sarah Horan, NHS Borders.
Sarah Horan, NHS Borders.

The open day will be an opportunity to apply for a position at NHS Borders, get to know some of the team, and have a look around the hospital.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to interview on the day for current permanent nursing posts available throughout Acute Services (within the Borders General Hospital), Primary and Community Services, and Mental Health teams.

Posts are also available with a variety of shift patterns and hours available to support work/life balance.

Sarah Horan, Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals at NHS Borders, said : “A career with NHS Borders is a career with a great team, room to grow, and a caring community. This could be a brilliant opportunity to kick-start your nursing career in a warm and welcoming workplace.

“We are looking to recruit a number of nurses, so please help us spread the news about the recruitment day – mention it to your friends and family and share our social media posts.”

If you are interested, email [email protected], with ‘Nursing Recruitment Open Day’ in the subject line to express your interest. Someone will get back to you to explain next steps and send you an application which you can fill in and bring along to the open day on April 3.

