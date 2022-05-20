Nursery closes due to E.Coli concerns

Cherrytrees Nursery in Hawick.

NHS Borders Health Protection team is currently managing a probable outbreak of E.coli O157 affecting children at Cherrytrees nursery in Hawick.

As a preventative measure anyone who attends or works at the nursery and could have been exposed to the infection is being asked to stay at home and be tested to help ensure the spread of illness is contained.

As a result of this Cherrytrees nursery has had to temporarily close.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our colleagues are in touch directly with anyone who may be affected. If you are contacted please comply with the requests and advice that you are given.

We continue to liaise closely with the nursery and colleagues from other agencies. The nursery will reopen as soon as is practical.

Director of Public Health, Dr Tim Patterson said; “I want to reassure people that the measures we are taking are preventative in order to limit the spread of this infection.

“Symptoms of E.coli include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and occasionally fever. About half of people with the infection will have bloody diarrhoea. If you or your child have attended Cherrytrees nursery since the 9th of May and develop any of these symptoms then call your GP (or NHS 24 on 111 if your GP surgery is closed) and let them know. They may arrange for your child to come to the BGH to have their stool and bloods checked. If your child is well you will be able to go home to wait for the results.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the management and staff of Cherrytrees in Hawick for their cooperation in this process.”

ends

Further information about the symptoms of E.coli is given below. Additional information can be found on the NHS Inform website

Symptoms include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and occasionally fever. About half of people with the infection will have bloody diarrhoea.

People usually notice symptoms three to four days after they have been infected, but symptoms can start any time between one and 14 days afterwards.

These symptoms can last up to two weeks.

A small number of people with E. coli O157 infection may go on to develop a condition called haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS) that can cause serious kidney problems, particularly in young children.