Norovirus outbreaks add more pressure on BGH

Borders General Hospital.

Dr Lynn McCallum, medical director at NHS Borders, said on Friday: “We continue to experience extreme pressures across the health system and the Borders General Hospital remains at capacity.

"In addition, Ward 12 and Borders Stroke Unit are closed to admission due to Norovirus outbreaks. Bays in wards throughout the BGH are also closed due to Norovirus, Covid-19 and flu. This is being compounded by higher than normal staff sickness levels due to these illnesses.

"To alleviate these pressures, we have taken the difficult decision to pause all routine operations until further notice. Affected patients are being contacted directly. Everything possible will be done so that all urgent, cancer and emergency surgeries continue.

“We are also asking any staff, particularly those who are not currently rostered to work this weekend, to consider what extra time, day or night, they can cover.

“Our incredible staff continue to work tirelessly to treat the patients in their care across all our services and we are immensely grateful to them. Please continue to treat them with respect.

Dr McCallum added: “There are things that you can do to help; before you attend the Emergency Department please call NHS 24 on 111 first and they will signpost you to the right care. You may need to wait a while for your call to be answered, but this can be done in the comfort of your own home. If you need to be seen you may be given an appointment to minimise the time you are in the department. This also reduces pressure on our team.

“If you think that your condition is immediately life-threatening you should call 999.

“If your family member is fit to be discharged from hospital, they are not able to remain in hospital. Please help us to get them home quickly when they are well enough by being ready and available to collect them or support their discharge to their next place of care.

