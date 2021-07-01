Nominate your NHS Borders hero or heroine

Ralph Roberts, NHS Borders.

The search has begun to find Scotland’s best healthcare workers and you have until Thursday, August 26 to nominate your heroes and heroines.

Every year, the Scottish Health Awards recognise and reward dedicated NHS staff, support workers, volunteers and specialist teams who go the extra mile to provide outstanding patient care.

Since March 2020, NHS Scotland and its partners across health and social care have risen to the challenge of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. The NHS was put on an emergency footing – maintaining urgent care, flexing capacity from paused services to meet demand and developing innovative ways of working.

Those working across health and social care have shown incredible resolve and flexibility, in many cases being deployed into new roles and into new ways of working across our health and social care system.

This is an opportunity to reward the people who give so much, helping the NHS provide world-class care to the people of Scotland.

The People’s Choice Award will be put to a public vote and when the judging panel have selected the most inspiring nominations, the public will be able to vote for the winner in this category.

Ralph Roberts, chief executive at NHS Borders, said, “Our staff work hard every day to provide the best possible care and to ensure local health services are the best that they can be. They have truly risen to the challenge in dealing with Covid-19.

"From preparing services for the virus reaching the Borders, providing care and advice to those who contracted the virus, continuing to provide urgent care, providing a successful vaccination programme and now planning the steady return of our services, our staff have and continue to work incredibly hard to make sure that people in the Borders have access to the best care and support possible.”