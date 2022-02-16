NHS Borders in bid to streamline GP services

NHS Borders

The health board says the new model, which will see GP teams expanded to include pharmacists, physiotherapists and psychologists, will make it easier to access care.

Patients contacting GP practices will be asked questions before being “signposted” to the most appropriate service, or made an appointment with a suitable medical professional.

NHS Borders believes that people who benefit most from the expert knowledge of GPs are patients with multiple conditions or complex needs, and that the “streamlining” of services will help to maximise the time GPs can spend caring for those who require their expertise.

Its new plan says that “depending on your clinical needs and the nature of your condition, appointments may be over the phone, through video call or in person".

New services include the mental health service ‘Renew’ and First Contact Physiotherapists.

General manager for primary and community services, Cathy Wilson, said: “Healthcare is changing to better suit everyone’s needs and the Primary Care Improvement Plan is one way we are modernising our services in the Borders.

"Since this concept was launched nationally in 2018 a lot has changed, but the refreshed primary care model that it brings could not have come at a better time.