News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

NHS Board meets in-person ... and the public are invited

Public urged to attend v.1

By Paul Kelly
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 1:05 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 1:05 pm
Karen Hamilton, chair of NHS Borders.
Karen Hamilton, chair of NHS Borders.

Members of the public are invited to attend the first in-person NHS Borders public board meeting in two and a half years.

The gathering from noon at the Tweed Horizons Centre near Newtown St Boswells is the first since March 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, not to be held via Microsoft Teams video technology.

Karen Hamilton, chair of NHS Borders, says the board is committed to building on strong links it has with patients, staff, local communities, disadvantaged groups and other stakeholders.

She added: “We would urge the public to come along to our meetings so they can hear first-hand about the work being carried out across our services and what we have planned for the future.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“The public’s needs and views are at the heart of the design and delivery of local health services so it’s important that they hear for themselves how these are being developed.”

NHS BordersMicrosoft