NHS Board meets in-person ... and the public are invited

Karen Hamilton, chair of NHS Borders.

Members of the public are invited to attend the first in-person NHS Borders public board meeting in two and a half years.

The gathering from noon at the Tweed Horizons Centre near Newtown St Boswells is the first since March 2020, at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, not to be held via Microsoft Teams video technology.

Karen Hamilton, chair of NHS Borders, says the board is committed to building on strong links it has with patients, staff, local communities, disadvantaged groups and other stakeholders.

She added: “We would urge the public to come along to our meetings so they can hear first-hand about the work being carried out across our services and what we have planned for the future.

