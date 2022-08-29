New working group formed to tackle  NHS Borders concerns

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doctor Andrew Docherty at the Borders General Hospital.

The name of the working group is ‘Safe Hands’ and an inaugural meeting has been convened at the Melrose hospital’s Chaplaincy Centre from 6pm on Tuesday, September 6, to which all are welcome.

It follows concerns raised by Dr Andrew Docherty, who worked at the Borders General Hospital for 15 years.

Since speaking out Dr Docherty has been buoyed at the response he has had from people echoing his concerns and those eager to join him in seeking solutions.

Safe Hands preliminary goals are to be set out at next week’s meeting, mainly in the area of safe staffing, dealing with what is claimed is “endemic bullying”, “dangerous levels of staffing”, low morale, heavy workloads, mental health issues and absenteeism.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees will be able give their own testimonies, ask questions and put ideas forward.

Additionally, the new group is aiming to establish a voluntary workforce to assist in the day to day running of wards at Borders General.

Dr Docherty said: “That would be in terms of feeding people and giving them water, doing errands, speaking to people and allowing nurses, facing dangerously low staffing levels, to get on with their thing.

“I have spoken to some clinicians and there could be an induction course quite quickly. Obviously we’d need proper supervision and training. What we are basically wanting to provide is voluntary humanity, the basics of human husbandry to sick people who are not presently getting it.”

Dr Docherty has stressed that the new group is not “anti-NHS” or “revolutionary” and would seek to work with NHS Borders hierarchy to tackle the issues raised.

He added: “We want to set a positive agenda, not just a negative one. I have been invited to meet with the human resources manager at NHS Borders, ostensibly for him to hear our concerns, so that is a step forward in a sense.

“I have consulted widely among senior clinicians of many disciplines and many of them are interested in the idea.

“This organisation will be a benign force not a revolutionary force to tear down the walls of authority. It will address the serious concerns about the current standards of care in the NHS.

“This is not anti-NHS and I’ve had a large response from people affirming my great concerns.”

The chief executive of NHS Borders Ralph Roberts responded to Dr Docherty’s concerns, accepting the staff pressures the NHS is under and highlighting an ongoing drive to bolster recruitment.