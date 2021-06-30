New scheme to help brain injury sufferers in the Borders

David Horder, who says he has been helped greatly by previous DCF schemes.

Dynamic Community Fusion (DCF), a Galashiels-based social enterprise, has been awarded two years of funding to deliver the new Reconnect with Confidence programme for people living with brain injuries or neurological conditions.

The initiative builds on the success of DCF’s previous Reconnect programme, which helped people overcome isolation and loneliness.

This will continue to be a key element of the new Reconnect with Confidence programme, with additional financial and benefits guidance. The programme will support more than 100 people in the Borders over the next two years. Online delivery will move to community-based support across the region as restrictions allow.

Service manager at DCF, Peter Cockburn, said: “Feelings of loss, isolation and loneliness are a common experience for people with neurological conditions, particularly following brain injury. These feelings can occur because of personality change, loss of self-identity, breakdown of relationships, difficulties socialising, or altered financial situations.

“These issues have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic with additional fears around financial management and benefit support.”

David Horder, aged 61 and from Roxburghshire, benefited from previous DCF programmes after a stroke left him with cognitive difficulties.

A regular at support groups and social gatherings, David struggled with lockdown restrictions, but with DCF support, mastered online shopping, avoided phone scammers, completed online forms and regularly posted music and photos of his craft projects on social media.

“I wanted to cheer people up and inspire then to keep going, even after a life-altering event. I’m currently completing a giant jigsaw puzzle – about 10 pieces a day. I also walk daily, keep up with my music lessons, and volunteer.