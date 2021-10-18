MP pays respects to murdered colleague

Sir David Amess, who was murdered last week in what is being treated as a terrorist attack.

Mr Lamont said of his Conservative Party colleague: “I am devastated by the news of the murder of Sir David Amess at one of his constituency surgeries.

“Sir David was a tremendous parliamentarian with many decades of service to his constituents in Essex.

“I will remember Sir David for his infectious smile.

"He would always be happy to stop and chat to colleagues.

“Sir David was an animal lover himself, who tirelessly promoted and championed animal welfare issues.

“It was a privilege to know him, and my thoughts are with his family at this awful time, especially his wife and five children.

“He was a diligent and hard working MP and was murdered doing the job he loved. He will be missed by MPs across the House of Commons.”

Sir David, who was Conservative MP for Southend West, was stabbed "multiple times" last Friday during an event in his local constituency at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

Police arrested a 25-year-old British national of Somali heritage, who has been named as Ali Harbi Ali, at the scene and he is being questioned by counter-terrorism detectives in London.