Monsters in mind at Floors

Floors Castle has confirmed that following on from the sell-out additional support needs session organised for families attending the Dino-Floors event in June, organisers will be opening up a number of other dedicated sessions as part of their new summer trail event series, The Broken Book.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST
The Duchess of Roxburghe has agreed to become the charity's patron. Photo: Leanne Glas-ThompsonThe Duchess of Roxburghe has agreed to become the charity's patron. Photo: Leanne Glas-Thompson
The Duchess of Roxburghe has agreed to become the charity's patron. Photo: Leanne Glas-Thompson

The Duke and Duchess of Roxburghe are keen to continue to support the Meeting of Minds’ partnership and the Duchess has agreed to become the charity's Patron.

The Duchess said: “I am absolutely delighted to become a Patron for Meeting of Minds. Roxburghe Estates and Floors Castle have always prioritised being inclusive and open to all so I’m confident that our continued partnership will enable us to make many more of our events suitable for those with additional sensory needs.”

Lauren Hamilton, of Meeting of Minds, said: "It was great to have the opportunity to include ASN families at such a large event back in June and we are absolutely delighted to be rolling this out on a wider scale with Floors Castle now. Often the needs of ASN children are overlooked and having this specific event has shown that it is possible to reach those who might not normally attend days out like Dino Floors and The Broken Book."

John Kerr, 3rd Duke of Roxburghe, who lived in Floors Castle until his death in 1804, loved to collect books. In the years following his death, most of the library was sold, but there was one book, The Great Book of Monsters, that was never accounted for.

This book was very old indeed, and very valuable, and contained ancient knowledge on how to defeat and imprison many dangerous and terrible monsters. Recently, around the Gardens and Grounds of Floors Castle, many of these beasts have been spotted. It’s almost as if they have escaped from the book …

The ASN sessions for The Broken Book runs on Wednesdays and Sundays from 10am-noon and continue on throughout the event, which runs to August 31.

In these sessions, the audio of the monsters will be turned down to a less intrusive level and participants will be able to download and print off guides to the experience before they visit.

