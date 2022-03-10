Meeting friends again is a sight for sore eyes

The group's members will be able to meet face-to-face once again at the next meeting.

The Macular Society Support Group will meet face-to-face at 11.30am on Monday, April 4, at the Abbey Row Community Centre, at the Knowes, Kelso, and thereafter on the first Monday of each month.

Leading sight loss charity, the Macular Society organises the group, together with local people, with an aim to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people affected by the disease and other sight loss conditions.

Iona McLean, the Macular Society's regional manager, said: “Our groups have not met since the pandemic first began and we know that has been difficult for a lot of people who rely on them for socialising and support.

“Throughout the pandemic we have continued to provide telephone services to keep people as connected as possible, but to bring the groups back face-to-face in a safe environment will make such a difference.

"I can’t wait to see some familiar and new faces again.

“The local group is welcome to everyone, be that new or existing members, those newly diagnosed with macular disease, their family, friends and carers.

"We know the peer support can be so helpful and our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.”

Each month, the group invites guest speakers on a variety of subjects, including macular conditions and the impact on daily lives.

The meetings are also social occasions where people can chat over a cup of tea.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK, with nearly 1.5m people currently affected, and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces and many sufferers describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable.