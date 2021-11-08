The damaged defibrillator.

A defibrillator has been located at the Hawick 111 masonic lodge in Commercial Road for the past three years.

The lodge’s committee took the decision with a heavy heart after coming to the conclusion that they could no longer meet the costs of its repair.

The latest attack, just over a week ago, is believed to be the act of mindless vandals.

Lodge secretary Stewart Donaldson said: “The casing was smashed and the defibrillator has now been removed. It has been damaged three times and it was decided enough was enough. We don’t think the lodge has been targeted, we just feel it is mindless vandalism. There has been quite a bit of vandalism in the area.

"It is with a heavy heart that we are having to do this. It has been used twice before, unfortunately the last time it was used earlier this year it wasn’t successful and the chap died.

"There were various options, one of which was to bring it inside the lodge for the members use and for users of a dementia cafe but we decided no, it defeats the purpose doing that. We spoke about getting a new one and putting CCTV on it but it was a case why do we need to do that in this day and age.