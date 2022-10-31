News you can trust since 1855
Kelso hospital re-opens to admissions

NHS Borders has announced that Kelso Community Hospital has re-opened to admissions following a Covid-19 outbreak.

By Kevin Janiak
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 1:37pm
Kelso Community Hospital.
Visiting restrictions to the facility have also been lifted.

The hospital was closed to new admissions and to visitors, other than for essential visitors, on October 17.

A spokesperson for the local health board said: “Due to the infectious nature of this virus it can start abruptly and spread quickly throughout healthcare settings and local communities. This is why it is vital to play your part and help prevent the spread of infection.

“If you are feeling under the weather and have a cough, cold, sore throat, fever or stomach bug please wait until you are feeling better (and have been symptom-free for 48 hours) before visiting loved ones in hospital.”

