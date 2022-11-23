Kelso dementia complex receives a clean bill of health from inspectors

A specialist dementia care complex in the Borders has received a clean bill of health from inspectors.

Representatives of the Care Inspectorate paid an unannounced visit to Murray House in the grounds of Queens House in Kelso’s Angraflat Road.

The centre offers personal and nursing care for up to 27 people over the age of 50 who are living with dementia.

The home is split into three units: Murray House East, Murray House West and Evanthea House.

In evaluating quality, the Care Inspectorate use a six point scale, with one point being unsatisfactory and 6 excellent. Murray House received only scores of 4 (‘good’) or 5 (‘very good’) across all categories.

The report says staff “displayed a strong sense of their duty of care towards people” and were “knowledgeable about people’s support needs”.

There was also a programme of activities “with a good balance of one to one and group events”, while domestic staff “worked hard to keep people’s bedrooms and communal areas clean”.