Jedburgh's Fiona given honorary doctorate in Cardiff

Jedburgh's Fiona Kinghorn, after being awarded an honorary doctorate. Photo: Matthew Horwood.

Fiona Kinghorn, who is now executive director of public health at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, has extensive experience in the NHS.

Fiona led the regional public health response to Covid-19 throughout the pandemic and continues to have strategic responsibility for mass vaccination for the population of Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan, working closely with local government and other key strategic partners.

Fiona is passionate about tackling health inequities and systems working to improve the health of people in Cardiff.

Speaking about the accolade at Cardiff Met’s Graduation Ceremonies 2023 at the Wales Millennium Centre, Fiona said: “I feel very proud. I’ve worked really hard for everything that I have ever received, so to be given such an accolade in recognition of my work is really lovely and humbling. The news came completely out of the blue.

“Myself and my fantastic team, with local government and Public Health Wales, have worked alongside Cardiff Met during the pandemic to ensure that the university – as well as other academic institutions – could remain viable organisations during the pandemic and keep their students and employees safe.”

Cardiff Met University’s School of Sport and Health Sciences forged ties with Fiona and Cardiff Council on the ‘Move More Cardiff’ campaign, a social movement taking a whole systems approach to making physical activity the norm in the city.

She continued: “I’ve also been working with the university’s leadership team to work out how we join the ambitions of sport with physical activity. Traditionally the terms ‘sport’ and ‘physical activity’ were very separate, but we’ve put our collective heads together and come up with a vision that joins together and builds upon their respective strengths.”