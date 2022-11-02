Inspectors find improvements at Hawick care home

St Andrew’s Care Home in Hawick.

St Andrew’s Care Home is located on the outskirts of Hawick at Stirches. It provides residential care and is registered for 40 people, including short breaks and respite.

Some rooms have full en-suite facilities which include toilet, wash hand basin and shower, while other rooms are standard with no facilities but with toilet and bathroom facilities close by.

Inspectors with the Care Inspectorate visited the complex on October 5 after issues of concern were raised following an earlier visit in April this year.

Inspectors found that staffing arrangements had improved which meant there were “sufficient care staff on duty to support people’s care and support needs”, the home was also now open to all visitors with no booking system in place.

But the report also noted that “maintenance and repairs need to be undertaken in a timely manner” and that people should be given more opportunities to get involved in “meaningful activities and engagement that meet their interests”.

The service was evaluated as ‘adequate’ in supporting people’s well-being.

The report adds: “At the inspection visit improvements to the internal fabric of the home were noted. These included new flooring throughout most of the home and windows being cleaned as required. Corridors and people’s rooms had been painted and decorated and this was ongoing.

“Some residents had recently been supported to go out and about in the community. However, this only happened when there were staff available to support this. With the home opening up to more visitors monthly church services had started up and there were more opportunities for musical entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst there has been some progress there remained limited opportunities for people to be involved in regular, planned meaningful activities in a group or on an individual basis.”