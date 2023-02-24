Infinityblu and beyond

Infinityblu owner Chris Barrowman is delighted at the acquisition in Galashiels.

Infinityblu Dental Care and Implant Clinic, founded by a Scottish Young Dentist of the Year, Chris Barrowman, has added Galashiels to existing successful Borders practices in Duns and Peebles.

Staffing levels have immediately been bolstered at Albert Place, to accommodate patients who have been waiting for some time, and to reconnect with lapsed patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New treatments such as orthodontics and dental implants will be available for the first time in the area, with plans for innovative digital dentistry investment set to follow.

The immediate priority, since the purchase from previous corporate owners, is to make sure townspeople, who have suffered through a Covid-related backlog, can get the treatment they need.

“It will be really good to fully get going,” said founder, Chris Barrowman, who completed the purchase in early February. “We have plans for investments in new digital technology at the practice, but the immediate priority has been restructuring the appointment diary and increasing numbers of team members, in order to see more patients on a daily basis.

“There has been a pandemic backlog, which has never really been caught up on, and added to this, the previous owners struggled to recruit in the practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have brought in a new full-time therapist and existing Infinityblu dentists from our other Borders practices in Duns and Peebles who will now share their time between the new practice and their existing practices.

“The main thing is to get the support for our existing team so we can make sure the patients, who deserve to be seen, are seen.

"Orthodontics and dental implants will be available within a matter of weeks, avoiding the need for patients, who would have previously been referred out, to have this under one roof in Galashiels.”