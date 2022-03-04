Increase in number of visitors at NHS Borders’ sites

The Borders General Hospital at Melrose.

In line with national guidance the one visitor only rule is to be lifted.

The two visitors can also be interchangeable but should still be by appointment only with standard protections remamining in place.

Paul Williams, the associate director of allied health professionals, said: “We are delighted that all our patients will soon benefit from two interchangeable visitors per day when we ease the restrictions on Monday.

“The importance of support from family members and loved ones to people in hospital cannot be overstated – it can have a positive impact on nutrition, healing, recovery and overall quality of care of our patients.

“In addition to this, visiting brings comfort to both the person in hospital and their family, friends and carers.

“We continue to work hard to ensure appropriate infection prevention and control measures are in place to limit the spread of infections and viruses such as Covid-19”.

If you are visiting NHS Borders’ sites you are still requested to wear a face mask, if you are able to, in all facilities at all times and ensure that you have had all your Covid-19 vaccinations.

Visitors are also asked not to visit facilities if they have symptoms of Covid-19 or have come into contact with anyone with Covid-19.