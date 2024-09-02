Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The start of the new student year is almost here.

New and returning students will be making their way back to campus and their university accommodation.

It’s important to register with a GP when you go to university so you can have access to healthcare when you need it.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to register.

The new university term is almost here, with thousands of students from across the UK preparing to leave home for the first time to travel to a university in a different city.

There’s lots to plan and organise, from sourcing student accommodation to working out a packing list, but one thing students shouldn’t forget about is registering with a new GP, so they can access healthcare quickly when they need it.

Students are at risk of illness as they mix with new people from different places. The UKHSA has already highlighted the risks of meningitis, urging students to catch up on their vaccinations before they return for the new term. Here’s everything you need to know about how to register with an NHS GP as a student.

Should students register with GP at university?

If you are going to university and plan to spend more weeks at your university address than at your home address, registering with a GP near to your university is a great way to make sure you can access healthcare quickly.

A GP will normally be the first place you go with any health concerns. Students are more susceptible to illness as many people from different places will be coming together in one space.

How to register for a GP as a student

The easiest place to register for a GP will be the health centre associated with your university, however if your university does not have one attached, you can register with a GP in the local community who is close to your accommodation. Your university’s support and services department will be able to offer you more information on what health services are available.

When you register at your new GP surgery it’s important that you have the following information:

Your full name and current university address

Your contact information: mobile or home number or an email address

The name and address of your home GP

Your NHS number

The name and address of an emergency contact

Your medical history: allergies, medications, general health

Do I have to change GP when I go to university?

You don’t have to change GP when you go to university, but if you will be spending more time where your university is located compared to at home, then it may be a good idea to register with a new GP where your university is based, so you will be able to access healthcare services and see a doctor quickly.

Can students register with more than one GP?

You can only be registered with one GP at a time, alternatively you can request to register at a second GP practice on a temporary basis if you are unable to reach your GP at home. You can register with a temporary GP for up to three months.

You can find out more about how to register with a GP surgery on NHS.UK.