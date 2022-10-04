Hiking to help Borders students
A team of hardy souls (and soles) from the Quarriers Borders Resilience for Wellbeing took part in the Edinburgh Kiltwalk to raise funds for the charity that help children cope when times are tough.
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 5:20 pm
- 1 min read
The team, led by Project Manager Angela Freeman, decided to pull on the walking boots to raise funds as they believe that the secondary and primary schools they support across the Borders can help more children with the addition of more funding.
Angela said: “All of the team really enjoyed the walk, it’s a great opportunity to get together in person as we work in different schools. The funds we have raised, which should be in the region of £1,000 in total, will go towards the young people we support.
"We run several wellness campaigns throughout the year, and for Christmas, we make an effort to give the children a special self-care gift.”