Hawick care home transforms its fortunes after previous ‘weak’ rating

St Margret's Care Home in Hawick.

Representatives of the Care Inspectorate witnessed ‘warmth, kindness and compassion’ between staff and residents at Buccleuch and St Margaret’s Care Centre in Hawick on a recent visit.

The home in Bright Street received ‘good’ ratings in five categories – supporting people’s well-being, leadership, the staff team, its setting and the quality of the care and support planned.

The ratings were in marked contrast to the facility being deemed’weak’ for its care and support during the Covid-19 pandemic in a report published in January 2021.

There were improvements already in place when a further report, published in November last year, gave the care home an ‘adequate’ rating.

But on the latest unannounced visit, completed on May 22 this year, inspectors noted improvements at the facility, which can accommodate 53 people and is part of the St Philips Care Limited group.

The report says: “Staff had positive relationships with people they supported and in turn this led to a relaxed approach to care.

“People were comfortable in staff company, and we saw warmth, kindness and compassion between staff and people receiving support.

“One person told us they enjoyed helping out around the home doing small domestic tasks and how it gave them a sense of ‘purpse’.”

Within Buccleuch House, two additional posts had been recruited, one specifically to support people during mealtimes and ensuring nutrition and hydration were available throughout the day.

The report adds: “This meant meals were not rushed and people could enjoy eating in a calm and organised way served by attentive staff.

“A new cafe area had been created and was due to have an official opening on completion. The cafe would be accessible for people from both St Margaret’s House and Buccleuch House to use along with their relatives when visiting or could be booked to use for a private family celebration.