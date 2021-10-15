Golfers earn hole lot of cash for NHS staff wellbeing

James Marjoribanks, chair of Friends of the BGH; Stephen Amos; Fraser McLung; Keith Hare; Martin Baird and Nigel Brown, event organiser.

A total of £3,353 was raised by 14 teams of four, which will pay for a massage, a subsidised gym membership and anything reasonable to make frontline staff feel better in their jobs.

James Marjoribanks, chair of the Friends of the BGH, said: “Before the golf started, everyone attending knew that the staff at the BGH have been through a hellish time and most were completely exhausted.”