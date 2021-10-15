Golfers earn hole lot of cash for NHS staff wellbeing
Friends of the BGH held a charity golf day at the Schloss Roxburgh Course recently.
A total of £3,353 was raised by 14 teams of four, which will pay for a massage, a subsidised gym membership and anything reasonable to make frontline staff feel better in their jobs.
James Marjoribanks, chair of the Friends of the BGH, said: “Before the golf started, everyone attending knew that the staff at the BGH have been through a hellish time and most were completely exhausted.”
He thanked Schloss Roxburghe and Belhaven for their sponsorship. Winners on the day were Broon’s Badgers, pictured above with Mr Marjoribanks and organiser Nigel Brown.