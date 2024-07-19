Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A global IT outage has caused worldwide disruption impacting transport, banking, media and healthcare.

The NHS has been impacted with the majority of GP practises in England thought to be caught up in the outage.

NHS England have issued a statement advising that “patients should attend appointments unless told otherwise.”

One hospital trust declared a critical incident on Friday as cancer patient’s chemotherapy had to be rescheduled.

A global IT outage has hit GPs and pharmacies across England leaving them unable to book appointments, access patient records or issue prescriptions.

Technical issues mean that thousands of GP practises cannot access the EMIS system, which is used by an estimated 60% of GPs. This means they cannot carry out daily tasks, leaving patients facing uncertainty.

NHS England has said that the outage is “causing disruption in the majority of GP practices,” but has advised that “patients should attend appointments unless told otherwise.”

One trust has declared a critical incident. The Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust has declared it after cancer patient’s chemotherapy had to be rescheduled due to the IT outage.

GP practises and pharmacies across the UK have been caught up in the global IT outage

What GPs have been hit by the global IT outage?

It’s estimated that the majority of GP practices in England are being impacted by the global IT outage. This means an estimated 3,700 GP surgeries are caught up as GPs are unable to access the EMIS system, according to the London Evening Standard.

This system, which is believed to be used in 60% of GP practises across England enables GPs to make appointments, look at patient records and write prescriptions.

Two thirds of GP practises so far in Northern Ireland have been impacted, with the practices affected only operating on an emergency appointment basis only until the IT issues is resolved.

In Scotland only a “very small” number of healthcare systems affected. Whilst in Wales, there has been no statement released as of yet on which trusts are affected.

What if you have an appointment?

Taking to social media to share an update on NHS England, patients with an appointment have been advised to “attend unless you are told otherwise.” With those needing help told to “use 111 online or by phone and in an emergency call 999.”

What has the NHS said?

NHS England have released a statement following the global IT outage that is affecting NHS trusts and pharmacies.

They said: “The NHS is aware of a global IT outage and an issue with EMIS, an appointment and patient record system, which is causing disruption in the majority of GP practices.

“The NHS has long standing measures in place to manage the disruption, including using paper patient records and handwritten prescriptions, and the usual phone systems to contact your GP.

“There is currently no known impact on 999 so people should use these services as they usually would in emergency situations.

“There are also some issues with administrative systems in hospitals that mean staff are having to work manually from paper to manage certain tasks but in the majority of hospitals, care is continuing as normal.

“Patients should attend appointments unless told otherwise. You can contact your GP on the phone if it’s urgent, and otherwise please use your local pharmacy, NHS 111 online or call 111 for urgent health advice as normal”.

