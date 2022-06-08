Galashiels care home hailed simply the best

Wheatlands House in Lee Brae, Galashiels.

An inspector from the Care Inspectorate recently made an unannounced three-day visit to Wheatland House at Lee Brae.

Afterwards the service was evaluated as excellent and awarded the highest grade of 6.

The inspection involved time with a number of young people using the service as well as with staff and management.

The inspector observed practice, the environment and daily life, and also spoke with a parent and visiting professionals who work at the home.

Wheatlands can care for a maximum of seven young people between the ages of 12 and 22, including two over 16 year-olds in a nearby satellite flat. It provides care for young people who are assessed to be requiring medium to long-term care.

The report highlights that the service demonstrates “major strengths in supporting positive outcomes for young people” and that there are “several areas of practice that are considered to be sector leading”.

Key points within the report stated that the young people were well supported by a stable and committed staff team and that they enjoyed positive relationships with staff members and other young people. It said they were listened to and supported to meet their aspirations and potential.

The report also highlighted that the “high quality of support” continued even after young people moved on from Wheatlands, with the staff offering continued emotional and practical support.

Councillor Carol Hamilton, the council’s executive member for Developing our Children and Young People, said: “We are extremely proud that Wheatlands has received the highest possible grading following the recent unannounced inspection from the Care Inspectorate. This is fantastic recognition for the work of the team.