Galashiels care home for young people wins prestigious award

Wheatlands staff have been congratulated on their award.

Wheatlands House in Galashiels beat off strong competition from Stirling and Aberdeen to win the Scottish Social Services Award for Outstanding Residential Care Service for 2022 at a recent ceremony in Glasgow.

Held annually, the Scottish Social Services Awards celebrate the work of social work and social care services across Scotland and in particular the individuals, teams and organisations who strive to make a positive difference to the lives of children, young people and adults involved.

The judging panel were extremely impressed across the board for the quality care and outcomes being delivered at Wheatlands for young people in the Borders, not only over the past 12 months but also in the preceding 10 years.

Among the many strengths of the service, they found the staff team to be highly skilled and experienced, with the relationship-based approach utilised in their work with young people clearly having a positive impact on their wellbeing.

The way in which young people were involved in the running of their home, including taking part in weekly participative meetings, was also noted as having resulted in a number of initiatives and changes to practice.

Councillor Carol Hamilton, executive member for developing our children and young people, said: “We are already hugely proud of the staff team at Wheatlands as they consistently deliver quality care for young people in the Borders, having received ‘Very Good’ or ‘Excellent’ gradings from the Care Inspectorate every year since 2012.

“Everything they do is aimed at providing the highest quality care for young people in a safe, caring and supportive environment, so that they have the best chance possible of reaching their full potential.