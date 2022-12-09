‘Extreme pressures' as BGH is at capacity once again

The Borders General Hospital is once again full to capacity.

NHS Borders has released a statement which reveals the “extreme pressures” the organisation and its staff are under.

The hospital’s Emergency Department is also “extremely busy” and a call has been issued for people in the region to only attend there if they require urgent care.

Additionally, bays have been closed in three wards due to Covid-19.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently experiencing extreme pressures across the health system and our Emergency Department is exceptionally busy, with a number of people requiring admission.

“The Borders General Hospital is full; our beds are fully occupied and there are bays closed in three wards due to confirmed Covid-19.

“Health services in the community, including General Practices, are also under extreme pressure.

“There are things you can do to help; before you attend the ED please call NHS 24 on 111 first and they will signpost you to the right pace to get advice or care that you need.

“You may need to wait a while for your call to be answered or for a member of the team to call you back, but this can be done in the comfort of your own home.

“If you do need to be seen you may be given an appointment time to minimise the time you need to spend in the department. This also reduces pressure on the team.

“If you think your condition is immediately life-threatening you should call 999.”

The spokesperson also called on people who do require care at the ED to be patient and show staff respect, adding: “We are attending to patients as soon as we can. However, you may have to wait longer than you would normally expect and patients will be treated according to clinical priority.”