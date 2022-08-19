Dental concerns of region’s MP

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Lamont

Just over 84% of adults are registered here, just ahead of Orkney, with 83.6%.

And the people who are not registered have little chance of being so, as MP John Lamont claimed that there were no dental practices in the region in a position to take on new NHS patients.

Dental services were limited by increased infection control measures resulting from the pandemic, with 850,000 fewer patients seen by NHS dentists in Scotland over the last two years, but Mr Lamont is concerned about the repercussions for the state of the region’s oral health, given the lack of access to non-emergency dental services while Covid measures were in place.

He told us: “Covid has created common difficulties in accessing dental services across the UK. However, I am frustrated by the SNP Government’s inaction to support access to dental services. This is not the responsibility of our hardworking NHS dentists and other practice staff.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Scottish Conservatives have called on the SNP to restore emergency funding to ensure everyone could access regular dental check-ups in recent months, but this was rejected.

“It is reassuring to hear there are plans to open a new NHS practice in Kelso, but this will not necessarily be accessible for all Borderers desperately seeking access to NHS services.