Day of reflection in Selkirk for those impacted by suicide

Borderers impacted by suicide are invited to a day of support and reflection later this month.

The sixth annual event for people who have lost someone to suicide in the Scottish Borders will take place on Saturday, November 23, from 2-3pm at Haining House in Selkirk.

The event, which coincides with International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, will provide a time for reflection for people bereaved or affected by suicide.

It has been organised jointly by the local After a Suicide Working Group who are a group of volunteers with lived experience of bereavement by suicide, NHS Borders and Scottish Borders Council.

It is being supported by the local Samaritans branch, Quarriers Resilience for Wellbeing, and Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide (SOBS). Volunteers from each will be available during the event to provide support and will be on hand with resources and support information.

At 2pm participants will leave from Haining House car park and will walk to the Clootie Tree.

The event will be led by an interfaith minister, there will be time to reflect and tie a ribbon to the tree as well as songs from the Health in Harmony choir and the unveiling of the Clootie Tree poem which will be displayed near the Clootie Tree.

Afterwards refreshments and support will be available at the Samaritans office in Selkirk.

Dr Sohail Bhatti, Director of Public Health at NHS Borders, said: “In a close-knit community like the Borders, there is often a far-reaching impact when someone dies by suicide.

“We hope that this event will give people who have lost a loved one to suicide an opportunity to come together and celebrate the lives of those they have lost and realise that they are not alone.”

If you are having negative thoughts, feeling low with no energy or even thoughts of suicide, please talk to someone; speak to your GP, phone NHS24 Mental Health Hub on 111, Samaritans on 116 123 or Breathing Space 0800 838587. For more information on support available for people bereaved or affected by suicide, visit our Creating Hope website.