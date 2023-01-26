David is Lorna’s perfect match after giving her a kidney

David McIntosh of Galashiels defied the odds by proving to be wife Lorna's "perfect match".

David McIntosh donated to wife Lorna in October 2022, after Lorna’s diagnosis of type 1 diabetes, aged 1, caused her kidney function to slowly deteriorate.

Tests showed the couple, both 55, who have been married for over 30 years, were quite literally the perfect match, allowing the transplant surgery to go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the couple’s recovery continuing, Lorna described the change to her health as a ‘miracle’, with her kidney function back to what it was 15 years ago.

Lorna’s diabetes impacted on her health throughout her life, with ischemic heart disease resulting in her needing stents and her kidney function deteriorating to the point where she was registered on the deceased donor transplant waiting list in 2021.

David put himself forward to be tested as a potential donor and the couple and their three children were shocked to learn he was a match.

David said: “We knew going into it the chances were very, very slim and I was a bit taken aback when the transplant co-ordinator came back to say I was a match. The shock meant it took a few seconds to adjust to what we were going into, but without hesitation, I wanted to press ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was a bit overweight, so had to lose weight to get my BMI where it needed to be. That involved a complete lifestyle change which was difficult, but my goal and focus was Lorna. I lost around two-and-a-half stone over nine months and the tests continued to ensure I was in good health. By that point Lorna’s kidney function was at the point where the transplant unit said the surgery needed to happen and a date was set.”

Speaking about the surgery, David said: “I was full of emotion and anxiety as I’d never had surgery before. There was no way I was going to back out, even though I was continually reminded that opportunity was there. I kept being told how selfless I was, but I actually felt selfish because what I was doing was for me as much as for Lorna – her condition meant we had no quality of life as a couple. Lorna could do very little as her energy levels were so low. So, for me, this was about levelling up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everything hit me when I was getting trollied into the theatre, but I felt comfortable in the fact I was in safe hands and I was doing the right thing for the right person.”

David, who works from home was back at the desk after a few weeks, added: “I’ve been on a steady recovery and my energy levels have started to creep back. I probably didn’t appreciate the tiredness I’d experience, but I’ve recalibrated. I’m looking forward to just a normal life again and I’m starting to forget I’ve only one kidney. The instant result Lorna has experienced was the end goal and it’s great to see her so much stronger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year means new beginnings. We’re talking about going on holiday, which we would never have been able to consider before. We’re just looking forward to small things we used to enjoy together, like being able to go cycling together in the summer.”

Lorna, who hopes to return to her nursing career this year, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had no idea how great I would feel so quickly. My family came to visit me after the surgery and couldn’t believe how I was. It’s just been amazing, I recently managed a four mile walk which wouldn’t have been possible before. Getting back the things I took for granted, like being able to taste and enjoy food, is just incredible.

“I’m not normally stuck for words, but I have been throughout all of this. I’m not a believer in miracles but it’s the only way you can describe it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just 23 per cent of those surveyed were aware of the fact those who receive a kidney from a living kidney donor have a better longer-term outcome than if they receive from a deceased donor.

Jen Lumsdaine, Lead Nurse, Living Donation Scotland said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through raising awareness that living kidney donation is an option, the hope is that more patients living with kidney failure can avoid or reduce the time they have to spend on dialysis and have a better quality of life.

“A healthy person can lead a completely normal life with one kidney, and anyone can volunteer to find out more about donating, but it must be something they choose to do and feel comfortable doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Living donation is an exceptional gift, and although Scotland has an opt out system of deceased organ and tissue donation, living kidney donation continues to play a vital part in improving transplant numbers, so more lives can be saved and transformed.”