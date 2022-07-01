Danny takes on Tough Mudder to help Crohn's disease sufferers

Danny Callaghan prepares to take on Tough Mudder in aid of Cure Crohn's Colitis

Scots-based charity Cure Crohn’s Colitis (C3) donates 100% of its funds to research into Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis, two devastating forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Danny, who suffers from the disease himself, said: “I have decided to compete for C3 due to the work they do for people like me who have suffered and still live each day with IBD.

"All the money raised goes straight to the charity and this to me is such an important and positive message to send out.”

He added: “I had a bit of a panic a while back as my entire team had to drop out, leaving me to try and compete a team sport alone.

"Thankfully my brother has stepped in. There will just be the two of us. But as he watched and was by my side during the worst times in my illness, he is aware how important it was for me not to back out”.

Tough Mudder returns to Dumfriesshire this weekend for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.

And it aims to be bigger and better than before.

New and classic obstacles will be coming to the Thornhill site on July 2 and 3 when participants of all ages and abilities will test their teamwork and determination across the weekend in the challenge.

Participants can sign up for a popular Tough Mudder classic, the 5k course that is loaded with 13 of the world’s craziest obstacles, encouraging strangers to become teammates to work together to conquer the course.

There is also a new Tough Mudder 10k which will contain 20 world-famous obstacles.