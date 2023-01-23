Council recommended to agree a new £11m dementia ‘care village’

The plans will mean the closure of the Deanfield Care Home.

When members of Scottish Borders Council meet on Thursday, January 26, they will be recommended to agree the new 30-bed complex in the Stirches area of the town.

Go-ahead will also require the closure of Deanfield Residential Care Home at Roadhead in Hawick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move follows a full consultation with stakeholders in Hawick.

If members agree the proposal a full business case for the care village will go-ahead, to be developed in conjunction with Eildon Housing Association.

The move is part of a near-£23m shake-up in residential care for the elderly across the Borders, with plans also for a separate care village on the Lowood Estate at Tweedbank.

The care village concept, based on a model developed in the Netherlands, is a move away from institutionalised care to create a “neighbourhood that is part of a broader society”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report to be presented to full council by Chris Myers, Scottish Borders director of Health and Social Care, says: “The Scottish Borders Health & Social Care Partnership proposes an innovative new model of residential care, designed specifically to better support the changing needs of older people alongside providing high quality care and support through proactive early intervention and prevention action aimed at those with complex needs, frailty and dementia.

“The concept of the care village model support unique needs, lifestyles and personal preferences for living, care and well being for people mainly with dementia and frailty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The focus is on possibility rather than disability and will be supported by 24 hour care, delivered by trained professionals.”

Public consultation over the plans included talks with GPs, Deanfield residents and families and public drop-in sessions at Hawick Town Hall and the Heart of Hawick.

Advertisement Hide Ad