Scheduled operations cancelled for another three weeks

The Borders General Hospital at Melrose.

These operations were due to restart on Sunday, September 26, but with theatre staff having to man other areas of the hospital, the “difficult decision” has been taken to put them back until at least October 17.

A spokesperson for NHS Borders told us: “We continue to face significant pressure in the Borders General Hospital and across the wider health system.

"There is still a very high demand for in-patient beds, including patients with Covid-19.

“As a result we have taken the difficult decision to cancel all scheduled routine operations for a further three weeks (September 27 to October 17).

“Affected patients are being contacted directly.

"All cancer and emergency surgeries will continue during this time.

“We are truly sorry to those that this decision affects.

“Our incredible staff continue to work tirelessly to treat the patients in their care across all our services and we are immensely grateful to them. Please continue to treat them with the respect they deserve.”

The number of new Covid cases in the Borders continues to cause concern.