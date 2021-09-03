Operations cancelled for three more weeks

The Borders General Hospital at Melrose.

A spokesperson for NHS Borders said: “We continue to face significant pressure in the Borders General Hospital and across the wider health system. There is still a very high demand for in-patient beds, including rising numbers of patients who are being admitted with Covid-19.

“As a result we have taken the difficult decision to cancel all scheduled routine operations for a further three weeks (until September 26). Affected patients are being contacted directly.

“Taking this decision is not easy but it is necessary to make sure that we are able to continue vital services during this challenging time.

“We are truly sorry to those that this decision affects. However, we hope that you understand that patient and staff safety is our top priority, including providing the highest quality of care and support. We can assure you that the situation remains under constant review. All urgent, cancer and emergency surgeries will continue during this time.

“Our incredible staff continue to work tirelessly to treat the patients in their care across all our services and we are immensely grateful to them. Please continue to treat them with the respect they deserve.”