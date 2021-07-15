NHS Borders in vaccine push ahead of restrictions easing

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that Covid rules will be eased on July 19.

Speaking to a virtually recalled Holyrood as part of a Covid-19 update to MSPs on Tuesday, the First Minister confirmed mainland Scotland will move down to level zero from Monday, July 19.

NHS Borders wants to get as many people vaccinated as possible to help reduce the spread of the virus as restrictions ease and will continue to run a series of drop-in clinics over the coming days, with all over 18s who have not had their first jag, or who had their first dose over eight weeks ago, invited to attend.

Nicky Berry, director of operations at NHS Borders, said: “We know that the vaccine is safe and has a positive impact on hospital admissions, reducing transmission and the severity of illness.

"We also know that Covid-19 can affect people of any age, so please protect yourself and your loved ones by coming forward to get vaccinated.”

Over 87,500 people in the Borders have now received their first dose and over 68,000 people have had their second vaccination.

There are drop-in clinics at Hawick Town Hall today and tomorrow, the Volunteer Hall in Galashiels tomorrow and the Border Events Centre in Kelso on Saturday and Sunday.

As part of next week’s changes, Scots will be allowed to meet up to 10 people from four households in a public place, and eight people from four households at home. The limit on the number of people at outdoor gatherings will rise to 15 from 15 households.

Indoor contact sport is allowed and capacity at stadiums will rise to 2,000 outdoors and 400 indoors. The number of people allowed to attend weddings and funerals will also jump to 200.

There has been a delay in the return to office work, though, and indoor hospitality will be required to close at midnight.

Face coverings will also continue to be mandatory.