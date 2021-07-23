Kelso thanks its front line heroes

Club Chairman Andrew Haig announces the winners of the club's annual lifetime achievement award.

Since 2002, the former principals have given the award to people who have given their services to the people of Kelso and the surrounding areas.

In a video post on social media, club chairman Andrew Haig said: “This year, the Ex-Laddies felt it would be fitting to collectively recognise a particular group of people from Kelso, all of whom have been working tirelessly both at a local and national level in support of others.

"This particular group of people have gone above and beyond in their day-to-day lives to support the whole country in the fight against Covid-19.

"Their sacrifices and dedication to others has not gone unnoticed in our home town of Kelso and beyond.

"Their commitment and perseverance will be of be appreciated not only just today, but forever.

"On behalf of the Ex-Laddies Club, I would like to extend our gratitude and huge thanks for all you’ve done over the last 18 months.

"Thank you for your continued resilience, bravery, dedication, and comfort and strength in what has been the most challenging of times.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it gives us great pleasure to announce the Kelso Laddies Club Lifetime Achievement Award winners for 2021 … our very own NHS frontline workers.”

The video went on to introduce some of these men and women who have put their lives on the line to help Borderers through the pandemic.

Sonya Nairn, a staff nurse in intensive care at Borders General Hospital, said she was touched to hear she and her colleagues had won the award.

She said: “Covid-19 created an increased workload, and we were all a bit unsure about what we were dealing with, but armed with full PPE, we did our best.

“I am proud to have been able to help, doing what I truly love, at a time none of us will ever forget.”