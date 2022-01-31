Hospital visiting restrictions eased

The Borders General Hospital at Melrose.

This is in line with national guidance that every patient in Scotland should now be able to have at least one visitor to provide support and connection while they are in hospital.

Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals, Sarah Horan, said: “We are really pleased to be able to ease the visiting restrictions which we had to put in place earlier this month.

“The importance of support from family members and loved ones to people in hospital cannot be overstated – it can have a positive impact on the nutrition, healing, recovery and overall quality of care of our patients. In addition to this visiting brings comfort to both the person in hospital and their family, friend or carers.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We continue to work hard so that we can ensure appropriate infection prevention and control measures in place to limit the spread of infections and viruses such as Covid-19. If you are visiting our sites please help us to keep your loved ones, our patients, as safe as possible by:

• Not visiting our facilities if you have symptoms of Covid-19 or have come into contact with someone with Covid-19.

• Wearing a face mask, if you are able to, in our facilities at all times.

• Ensuring that you have had all your Covid-19 vaccinations if eligible.

• Making use of the Lateral Flow Device (LFD) Covid-19 testing offer which is available to everyone in Scotland who does not have Covid-19 symptoms.